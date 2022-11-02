Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 200 veterans from across the Coast were escorted from Gulfport to the World War II Museum in New Orleans and back on Wednesday.

Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m. for Riemann Family Funeral Homes’ ninth annual trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans.

“We have a large veteran population here on the Coast, and, you know, we can never repay them for what they sacrificed for our country,” said Chad Riemann. “And so, this is just a small way to try to give a little back.”

The trip includes travel there and back, museum entrance and lunch on the way back, all for free to say “thank you.”

“It is simply awesome that they take the time out of their busy schedule to go back and do this for the veterans because a lot of times veterans come back, like we came back from the Vietnam War, we were just nobody, but we’re finally getting recognition and appreciation,” said veteran James Lewis.

The day began with a send-off ceremony.

“For us to be able to put this trip on today means more than words. So, from us to you, thank you very much for your service to our country,” Riemann said during the ceremony.

“It’s been an experience, you know,” said Walter Monahan.

On the front row were Monahan and Edgar Pullis, two World War II veterans ready to travel down memory lane.

“I have not had an opportunity to go through the Japanese side. So, I’m looking forward to it,” Pullis added.

About 180 people filled five buses, taking off for New Orleans.

“This is my second time. I’ve enjoyed it, and I keep coming back,” said Air Force veteran Bobby McCarol.

