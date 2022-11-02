WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

UPDATE: All lanes of Hwy 49 now closed for rail work

MDOT District Engineer Castleberry said MDOT is bringing in lights so the rail crews can work...
MDOT District Engineer Castleberry said MDOT is bringing in lights so the rail crews can work into the night.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you weren’t already avoiding Hwy 49 just south of I-10, you will probably want to for the next day. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway closed between Creosote Road and I-10.

This latest phase of the roadwork is so crews can install the rails across all eight lanes of the highway. The full closure is expected to last through Thursday.

Mississippi Department of Transportation District Engineer Kelly Castleberry told WLOX News lights have been brought in so the rail crews are work through the night.

Castleberry said they’re still expecting to reopen all lanes Thursday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public...
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the...
Following Takeoff’s death, Coach Prime forbids players from leaving hotel during upcoming game
The charge against Edna Rivers was upgraded to second degree murder after Kendray Stallworth...
Harrison County woman charged with murder after man dies from his injuries
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Warm today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning, around 1:48...
Gulfport searching for suspect in overnight shooting
Dick Hall, 84
Former Miss. Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall dies: ‘He has left a legacy’
FILE
Flu vaccines now available for children, adults at county health departments