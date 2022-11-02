UPDATE: All lanes of Hwy 49 now closed for rail work

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you weren’t already avoiding Hwy 49 just south of I-10, you will probably want to for the next day. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway closed between Creosote Road and I-10.

This latest phase of the roadwork is so crews can install the rails across all eight lanes of the highway. The full closure is expected to last through Thursday.

Mississippi Department of Transportation District Engineer Kelly Castleberry told WLOX News lights have been brought in so the rail crews are work through the night.

Castleberry said they’re still expecting to reopen all lanes Thursday.

