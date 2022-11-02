UPDATE: All lanes of Hwy 49 closing at 2 p.m. today for rail work

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 49 between Creosote Road and I-10 will be closing at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

MDOT District Engineer Kelly Castleberry told WLOX News this step is so crews can install the rails across all eight lanes. The full closure is expected to last through Thursday.

We haven’t yet received a time on when Highway 49 will be completely reopened, but we will continue to update you as we learn more information.

Castleberry said MDOT brought in lights so the rail crews can work into the night.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.