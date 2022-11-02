WLOX Careers
Staying warm this week

Cool and calm tonight. Rain possible by the weekend.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The rest of the night will be cool and calm. A few clouds will linger, and we’ll drop down into the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday are going to be beautiful and warm. We’ll be in the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The humidity will increase a little bit more by Friday. High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The humidity will be even higher on Saturday. We’ll watch a cold front try to move in from the west, but it looks like it will stall before completely reaching us. However, a a few showers and storms may move in ahead of the front. Highs will be near 80. It’s going to stay warm and humid on Sunday and Monday with highs near 80.

