High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County students stepped into the shadows of healthcare professionals at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport on Tuesday.

“This has got all of your medications and everything that you would need to bring somebody back to life,” nurse Cory Cooley explained to two students from Harrison Central High School.

The students are part of a Health Science Program, which includes job shadowing experts in the field every other week.

“I heard about the Health Science Program, and I just, I automatically fell in love with it,” said senior Lyranda Green.

Green said it’s where the text in her book comes to life and where her passion for emergency services is made little more clear.

“Seeing them do hands-on things that you only read about in books is kind of amazing,” she said.

“I actually like it: the studying and being able to get a different aspect of the healthcare field and about my own body as well,” added student Amber Lindsey.

Lindsey has been involved in the program since her freshman year. Now a junior, she said she’s fascinated by radiology and aims to be an MRI technician.

“I was already actually kind of drifting toward the healthcare field because I always wanted to be a doctor. So, it just gave me that opportunity, so I just took it,” she said.

“You’d be surprised at how many of them have changed what they wanted to do and they’ve seen something they really like and now they want to do that,” said program instructor Kaitlyn Derouen.

Derouen is also an ER nurse working nights at the hospital.

“You can use a mannequin or you can show a video, but it’s not the same as seeing it in real life and actually hearing somebody that does it every day,” she said.

Green and Lindsey spent Tuesday learning from Cooley, who works as an ER nurse.

“I love giving them that opportunity to experience different things, and I love teaching them more about what I love, so it’s very fun,” he said.

There are 38 students in the Health Science Program at Harrison Central High School with 11 spending Tuesday shadowing healthcare workers at Singing River Hospital.

