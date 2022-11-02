Gulfport searching for suspect in overnight shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a 17-year-old shooting suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Michael Anthony Walker is wanted for aggravated assault in an overnight shooting that injured one person. It happened early Wednesday morning, around 1:48 a.m., in the 35 block of Grand Lido. There’s no word on the condition of the person shot.

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Michael Anthony Walker. Walker is wanted for Aggravated Assault and should be considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/U45b5wHpN4 — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) November 2, 2022

If you have any information about Walker’s location or the shooting, you’re asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

