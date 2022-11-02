WLOX Careers
Gulfport searching for suspect in overnight shooting

Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning, around 1:48 a.m., in the 35 block of Grand Lido.
Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning, around 1:48 a.m., in the 35 block of Grand Lido. There’s no word on the condition of the person shot.(Source: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a 17-year-old shooting suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Michael Anthony Walker is wanted for aggravated assault in an overnight shooting that injured one person. It happened early Wednesday morning, around 1:48 a.m., in the 35 block of Grand Lido. There’s no word on the condition of the person shot.

If you have any information about Walker’s location or the shooting, you’re asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

