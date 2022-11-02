Gov. Reeves calls special session to finalize single largest economic development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves called a special session of the Mississippi Legislature. The session will convene at the State Capitol on November 2 at 10:00 a.m.

The goal of the session is to finalize the single largest economic development project in the state’s history, the governor tweeted.

Gov. Reeves says the project is a $2.5 billion investment into the Golden Triangle Region, producing 1,000 jobs and a $93,000 average salary.

I’ve officially called a special session of the Mississippi Legislature.



Together, we have an opportunity to finalize the single largest economic development project in state history.



$2.5 billion investment. 1,000 jobs. $93,000 average salary.



Let’s get this done! pic.twitter.com/1zXvk4KwBm — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) November 1, 2022

