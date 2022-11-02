WLOX Careers
Gov. Reeves calls special session to finalize single largest economic development project in state history

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news conference Tuesday,...
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Jackson, Miss., regarding his calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday to consider incentives for an economic development project, Also attending the news conference was Sally Doty, executive director of the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves called a special session of the Mississippi Legislature. The session will convene at the State Capitol on November 2 at 10:00 a.m.

The goal of the session is to finalize the single largest economic development project in the state’s history, the governor tweeted.

Gov. Reeves says the project is a $2.5 billion investment into the Golden Triangle Region, producing 1,000 jobs and a $93,000 average salary.

