Four D’Iberville Warriors sign to play at next level

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -Tuesday three baseball players and one softball player for the D’Iberville Warriors signed their letters of intent to play JUCO ball.

Colby Wilson signed with Pearl River baseball while his teammates Aiden Seymour and Nicholas Hamby both signed on with Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The three say they’ve grown up together on the diamond and are looking forward to playing against each other in a year.

For now they’re focused on their senior season and will be ready to get the ball rolling once they get on campus.

“The coaches and the teammates that are already up there, the campus as a whole had really good hospitality and it just felt like where I should be,” said Wilson.

”It’s something special for sure. Something truly special,” said Hamby.

“It’s something we’ve always dreamed of and hoped to achieve so to finally sign those papers it feels good,” added Seymour.

Another Warrior on the softball diamond, Karley Rouse, also put pen to paper Tuesday as she gets ready to head to Copiah Lincoln.

”I’m really excited about the feeling of being at home.Co-Lin is a homey atmosphere, it’s like coming home to moms house and eating dinner. The coaching staff, is just homey. I’ve tried to look for another word for it but they welcome you in and treat you as their own.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.