Coast religious leaders come together to pray for the Gulfport community

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Religious leaders in the coastal area came together for a night of prayer Tuesday, looking for a spiritual solution to crime and violence in the community.

Churches across the Gulf Coast filled Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Religious leaders in Gulfport created the idea to gather once a month in churches in different wards.

A day after last month’s prayer, an officer-involved shooting rocked South Mississippi.

Just this week, another shooting in Gulfport left two people injured.

“Praying for our city leaders. Praying for our communities, especially our young people and also the churches. We come together as one, we can have more impact,” said pastor James Bell.

Bell is the pastor of Little Rock Baptist Church. He tells WLOX that Churches United for Chist was created to reduce crime, violence and to improve the community.

He hopes the prayer vigils will invite more folks for worship.

“At the end of our seven months, we hope we see a difference in the crime that we have here in Gulfport,” Bell said. “I think our same goal is to have peace and harmony in our entire city. We ask everyone to pray for us and other cities will see what we’re doing and will hopefully want to do the same.”

Churches United for Christ will announce the next meeting location in the coming weeks.

