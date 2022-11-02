WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Coast religious leaders come together to pray for the Gulfport community

Churches across the Gulf Coast filled Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Religious leaders in the coastal area came together for a night of prayer Tuesday, looking for a spiritual solution to crime and violence in the community.

Churches across the Gulf Coast filled Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Religious leaders in Gulfport created the idea to gather once a month in churches in different wards.

A day after last month’s prayer, an officer-involved shooting rocked South Mississippi.

Just this week, another shooting in Gulfport left two people injured.

“Praying for our city leaders. Praying for our communities, especially our young people and also the churches. We come together as one, we can have more impact,” said pastor James Bell.

Bell is the pastor of Little Rock Baptist Church. He tells WLOX that Churches United for Chist was created to reduce crime, violence and to improve the community.

He hopes the prayer vigils will invite more folks for worship.

“At the end of our seven months, we hope we see a difference in the crime that we have here in Gulfport,” Bell said. “I think our same goal is to have peace and harmony in our entire city. We ask everyone to pray for us and other cities will see what we’re doing and will hopefully want to do the same.”

Churches United for Christ will announce the next meeting location in the coming weeks.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge against Edna Rivers was upgraded to second degree murder after Kendray Stallworth...
Harrison County woman charged with murder after man dies from his injuries
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
MDOT District Engineer Castleberry said MDOT is bringing in lights so the rail crews can work...
UPDATE: All lanes of Hwy 49 set to close Wednesday for next phase of rail work
Road crash
One dead after Pearl River County wreck
The shooting happened Sunday around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue in Gulfport.
Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded

Latest News

Low Mississippi River levels to impact state and national economy
Harrison County students step into the shadows of health care professionals.
High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news conference Tuesday,...
Gov. Reeves calls special session to finalize single largest economic development project in state history
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River