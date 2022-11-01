Wanted man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s family members

AURORA, Colo. (KMGH) - Police in Colorado are searching for a man suspected of killing four people, three of whom were members of the same family.

Investigators remained on scene all day Sunday at the site of a gruesome crime in Aurora, Colorado, that will forever change a family. Police say 21-year-old Joseph Castorena shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister, Mariana, her sister’s husband, Ken and her father, Jesus.

“We’re all devastated, man. We’re all hurting very bad,” relative Ubaldo Codina said.

Family members identified the victims as the suspect's ex-girlfriend’s father, Jesus, her twin sister, Mariana, and her sister’s husband, Ken. (Source: Family photos, KMGH via CNN)

Codina says the suspect also killed a man living in a recreational vehicle behind the house.

“The renter came out to see what was going on, and, boom, he shot him dead, too,” he said.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. after the family arrived home from a party.

“When they got to their house, the door was open. It was all cracked and open. They just walked in, and when they all walked in, he killed [them],” Codina said.

The suspect also tried to kill his ex-girlfriend – but was unsuccessful – before running away, according to Codina.

Officers are still looking for Castorena.

“We have to assume he is armed, and we are very concerned and want to do everything we can to find him and take him into custody as soon as possible,” said Interim Police Chief Daniel Oates.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Joseph Castorena after they say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister, her sister’s husband and her father. A family member says he also killed a renter living behind the house. (Source: Aurora PD, KMGH via CNN)

Codina believes the shooting stemmed from an ongoing custody dispute between the suspect and his ex-girlfriend, the mother of their two children. Family in Texas is taking care of the kids right now.

“She said she was scared of him, that if she will call the cops or she will do anything, that he was going to kill them,” he said.

Records show a court had granted Castorena’s ex-girlfriend and her father protection orders against the suspect a week ago. Police say there were at least five calls for service to the house in October alone, including a court order violation a day after the protection orders were granted.

“They were great people, but I believe they were scared of this guy until he finally did it,” Codina said.

Police are asking anyone with information on Castorena’s whereabouts to contact authorities.

