Tuesday's Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The day begins with the possibility of morning fog. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. At times the sky may become a bit cloudier by this afternoon. Temperatures start off in the cool 50s but should reach the pleasant mid to upper 70s later today. We’ll a gentle breeze from the east at about 5 to 10 mph. Today’s chance of rain is less than 10%. The overall pattern this week is slightly milder as rain chances stay slim to none.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

