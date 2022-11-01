Tuesday’s Forecast

The day begins with the possibility of morning fog. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. At times the sky may become a bit cloudier by this afternoon. Temperatures start off in the cool 50s but should reach the pleasant mid to upper 70s later today. We’ll a gentle breeze from the east at about 5 to 10 mph. Today’s chance of rain is less than 10%. The overall pattern this week is slightly milder as rain chances stay slim to none.

