WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Salem resident celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween

Eileen Mooney celebrated her 103rd birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior Living Center on Halloween. (Source: WDBJ)
By Isabella Ledonne and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A native Salem woman celebrated her 103rd birthday on Halloween.

Eileen Mooney was born in south Salem in 1919. She said her classmates thought she came into the world on a broom because she was born on Halloween.

Mooney celebrated her birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior Living Center.

She told WDBJ that making memories with family is the most important thing in life.

“I had my wonderful husband and then I had two wonderful boys,” Mooney said. “Oh, I couldn’t begin to name all the good things that went on in my life.”

Mooney grew up on a farm in Salem and was part of the first graduating class from Andrew Lewis High School.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge against Edna Rivers was upgraded to second degree murder after Kendray Stallworth...
Harrison County woman charged with murder after man dies from his injuries
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The shooting happened Sunday around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue in Gulfport.
Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded
Road crash
One dead after Pearl River County wreck
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself

Latest News

Former State Rep. Michael DiMassa, left, arrives at US District Court in Hartford with his...
Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2 million in COVID-19 aid
The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion, may go higher
President Joe Biden speaks about gas prices and oil companies profits, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out
Michael Sanderson says it took him only 5 days to transform his home into this elaborate...
Gulfport home transformed into haunted house for Halloween
A black car involved in a road rage incident is shown with a bullet hole in the glass. An...
8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting, police say