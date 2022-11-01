WLOX Careers
Reeves shares details of broadband expansion to over 12,000 underserved homes

FILE -
FILE -(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing details about Mississippi’s growing digital footprint.

In a press conference Tuesday, Reeves opened up about the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM), created by the 2022 legislature.

At the direction of the 2020 legislature, the Public Utilities Staff administered $75 million in CARES Act funding in broadband grants primarily for Electric Power Associations.

In February 2022, the Public Utilities Staff was awarded a $32 million grant for ten projects across the state. The administration and monitoring of this grant is being transferred to BEAM.

“Mississippi received the second-highest award out of any state in the nation,” Reeves said. “This is huge news for Mississippians in each of the ten counties receiving funding.”

The state’s BEAM office is making headway in getting the funds utilized, Reeves said. And work will be cleared to begin work once environmental and historical reviews are completed.

The governor said the entire project is expected to be completed by September 2023. The BEAM office will function under the Department of Finance and Administration.

