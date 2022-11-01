WLOX Careers
Police: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Denver shooting

Police in Denver, Colorado, said six people were shot Tuesday, and that one victim died.
Police in Denver, Colorado, said six people were shot Tuesday, and that one victim died.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting that happened on the east side of Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police said four men and two women were shot. One of the men died at the scene.

It isn’t clear if the victims are all connected, or if this was a random shooting.

Police shared a photo of a vehicle that may belong to the suspect or suspects.

“Investigators are working to develop suspect info,” Denver police tweeted.

At one point in the investigation, Denver police provided an update stating they believed only five people had been shot, then provided another update confirming there were six victims.

