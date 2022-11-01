WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Former MDOC officer sentenced to 95 years for child sex crimes

12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter's office prosecuted Knight, 48, for two counts...
12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter's office prosecuted Knight, 48, for two counts of exploitation of a child and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes.(Forrest County Circuit Court)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A former probation officer for the Mississippi Department of Corrections was sentenced to 95 years in prison Tuesday.

According to 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter, Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced 48-year-old William Jeffrey Knight to serve his sentence day-for-day.

Carter’s office prosecuted Knight for two counts of exploitation of a child and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes.

The trial lasted two days and consisted of testimonies from the victim, who was a minor; her mother; members of the Petal Police Department and a digital forensic expert.

On Oct. 12, 2022, the jury returned with verdicts of guilty on all three counts.

Knight is well known in the legal community, having served over 20 years in law enforcement at local police agencies. At the time of his arrest in 2019, Knight was serving as a Lamar County MDOC probation officer.

“No one is above the law,” said Carter. “What William Jeffrey Knight did to this 12-year-old child is devastating. He is a child predator that was held accountable.”

“Knight’s 95-year, day-for-day sentence that he received from Judge Bob Helfrich, is the maximum sentence allowed under the law. This sentence reflects the evidence: That Knight systematically groomed and sexually exploited a child in our community.

Carter said he would like to recognize Lt. Sammy Ray of the Petal Police Department and Special Agent in Charge Wayne Cantrell from the Mississippi Digital Forensics Laboratory in assisting on this case. He also wanted to thank Assistant District Attorneys Becky Denham and James Lane for their hard work securing these convictions at trial.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge against Edna Rivers was upgraded to second degree murder after Kendray Stallworth...
Harrison County woman charged with murder after man dies from his injuries
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Road crash
One dead after Pearl River County wreck
The shooting happened Sunday around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue in Gulfport.
Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself

Latest News

Dr. Joe Paul
USM president talks plan to revive the university’s coastal campus
MDOT District Engineer Castleberry said MDOT is bringing in lights so the rail crews can work...
UPDATE: All lanes of Hwy 49 set to close Wednesday for next phase of rail work
"Contemporary Art from Black Art in America" is now on display at the museum in Biloxi. It...
Inside the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum's exhibit "Black Art in America"
Longtime WLOX viewers will remember former news anchor Jeff Lawson who was the face of WLOX...
Former news anchor Jeff Lawson reminisces for WLOX's 60th anniversary