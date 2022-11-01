WLOX Careers
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public auction at the impound lot on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi.

The auction will take place Saturday, November 5 starting at 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Impound Lot located at 1656 Popp’s Ferry Road. It’s open to the public, but there is a $10 entry fee. You can check out all the items for sale during Friday’s preview from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There’s actually a lot more for sale then just work trucks and seized cars. Some of the random items in the auction listing include a 1993 school bus, a lifeguard stand, a defibrillator, a popcorn popper, a fog machine, lots of bikes, watches, and collector coins. Check out the auction website for a full list and photos: https://www.nickclarkauctions.com/2022/09/09/city-of-biloxi-absolute-public-auction-november-5-2022/

