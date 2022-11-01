Applications open for funding meant to help victims of human trafficking

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Applications are now open for the a new fund meant to specifically help victims of human trafficking.

Applications for the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund opened Nov. 1.

As much as $2.5 million will be available for organizations that provide services to victims of human trafficking.

“An estimated 40.3 million people are currently being trafficked for forced labor or sex around the world,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch, “including right here in Mississippi. There are few crimes that rob a person of their very humanity and dignity like human trafficking. These funds will help these victims begin to piece their lives back together and make their way to becoming survivors.”

The legislature created the fund through HB 1559 during the 2020 Legislative Session to provide funding to direct service providers for trafficking victims throughout Mississippi and is administered by the Attorney General’s Office.

Funding will come from assessments for convictions of certain crimes, donations, and legislative appropriations. In 2022, the fund received its first donation from the River of Pearls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Additionally, during the 2022 Legislative Session, the Mississippi Legislature appropriated $2.5 million to the Fund.

The application and other information can be found on the Attorney General’s Office website.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Nov. 23. Funding decisions will be announced in December.

The University of Southern Mississippi is forming a center for Human Trafficking Research and Training. Here with details are the center's co-directors.

