WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.(Source: NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, and it’s forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week — likely as a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday that Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 14 mph.

The center of the storm was located about 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage, 10/29/2022
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois
National Weather Service survey reveals 3 tornadoes touched down in Jackson County
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars for the JSU football game
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
Mark Burns
OCSO: Former Shalimar-area tennis coach on the run since 2007 arrested in Massachusetts
A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County...
Victim identified in Vancleave officer-involved shooting

Latest News

LAX is shown on Monday. A terminal was cleared because of a hazardous material exposure.
4 sickened at LAX after apparent gas leak, authorities say
Tons of spooky events are happening all over the coast this weekend.
Happy Halloween! Here’s a look at what’s happening tonight...
The shooting happened Sunday around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue in Gulfport.
Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv
FILE - Tim Roth, left, and his son Cormac Roth appear at the premiere of the film "Bergman...
Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth’s son, dies at 25