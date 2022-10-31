Triple Twister Threat in South MS on Halloween Weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - This year, the Saturday before Halloween was rather stormy on the Mississippi Coast. Frightful thunderstorms brought strong gusts and even tornadoes to parts of our area.

Several pictures and videos of the twisters were posted online, including several from WLOX viewers:

Another video of a Saturday tornado in South Mississippi.



This was sent to WLOX from Ashton U. who says the video was taken by the Lum Cumbest Park in the Hurley, MS area. Not something we see very often! #mswx pic.twitter.com/QufGzZlqhM — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) October 31, 2022

Hwy 63 in east Jackson County of South MS near Moss Point & Escatwapa around 3:30pm Saturday.



Video sent to WLOX from S. Clayton. #mswx @nwsneworleans @nwsmobile pic.twitter.com/0HO3vWZQvB — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) October 29, 2022

This is one of the tornadoes I saw today near Big Point, MS. #wxtwitter @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/eVmdwd2LYq — Balin Rogers (@rogers_balin) October 30, 2022

The following day, the National Weather Service travelled over to South Mississippi to survey Saturday’s tornado damage. From looking at the damage paths, they confirmed that three separate tornadoes touched down in Jackson County:

Saturday October 29 2022 Tornadoes in South MS (WLOX)

The National Weather Service also could not find enough evidence to confirm any tornadoes caused the damage that occurred in Gautier, MS and in Pass Christian, MS.

Despite the damage to property, fortunately there were zero injuries or fatalities reported in South Mississippi. You can read NWS statements on the damage survey by clicking here or by reading below: We have finished our storm surveys of Harrison and Jackson Counties and here are the results:

“Vancleave, MS: EF-1 with max winds of 104 mph. This tornado was on the ground for 1.25 miles and caused the most significant damage near the east end of Polly Lake Rd.

An EF-1 tornado was also confirmed in Moss Point in Jackson County. The tornado touched down near Hwy 63 and Grierson St and moved north-northwestward before lifting as it crossed I-10. Path length 2.8 mi, max winds 107 mph, max width 250 yd.

A third EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Hurley, MS in Jackson County. The tornado touched down near Lum Cumbest Park between Hurley and Big Point. It moved roughly northward for just over 1 mile. Max winds 107 mph, max width 50 yds.

We also surveyed damage to Gautier Middle School (Jackson Co) & Neco’s Market north of Pass Christian (Harrison Co). While this could have been tornado damage, in each case there was only a single damage point and neither could not be confirmed as a tornado at this time.”

