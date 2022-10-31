Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ever since the Mighty Mississippi River reduced to a trickle of its former self, it’s slowly revealed what lies beneath. The latest find — an old casino riverboat.

The Diamond Lady took its maiden voyage in the early 90′s, according to Captain William Lozier, President of Memphis Riverboats.

He says it operated as a floating casino a few years later but was taken out of commission in favor of a larger vessel around 1999.

Lozier said the vessel was moved to Riverside Park Marina, but winter storms proved too much for the riverboat and she succumbed to the Mighty Mississippi in 2021.

But receding waters has revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to mast.

Claire and Lucy Smith, along with their brother, were only a few of the hoards who have made the muddy hike through the receded banks to pay respects to the old Lady.

The Diamond Lady (Action News 5)

“We just thought it’d be fun,” Claire said. “And it’s so, so cool.”

Lucy said that she’s on the hunt for some other treasures the Mississippi River might reveal as waters stay at record-low levels.

“Things like this might reveal bones... or maybe even unsolved murders,” Lucy said with a laugh. “But you really do get to look at all the rich history of the Mississippi.”

Water levels have risen over the weekend, but aren’t expected to get back to normal just yet.

As the levels continue to rise and fall, there’s no telling what other secrets will be revealed under the black, murky waters of the Mighty Mississippi River.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.