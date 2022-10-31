Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. It happened around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. So far, no one has been arrested, and police aren’t releasing any information about possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

