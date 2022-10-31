WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded

The shooting happened Sunday around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue in Gulfport.
The shooting happened Sunday around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue in Gulfport.(Source: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. It happened around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. So far, no one has been arrested, and police aren’t releasing any information about possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage, 10/29/2022
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois
National Weather Service survey reveals 3 tornadoes touched down in Jackson County
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars for the JSU football game
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
Mark Burns
OCSO: Former Shalimar-area tennis coach on the run since 2007 arrested in Massachusetts
A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County...
Victim identified in Vancleave officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Tons of spooky events are happening all over the coast this weekend.
Happy Halloween! Here’s a look at what’s happening tonight...
Saturday October 29 2022 Tornadoes in South MS
Triple Twister Threat in South MS on Halloween Weekend
Three confirmed EF-1 tornadoes occurred on the Mississippi Coast on the Saturday before...
Wesley's Monday Update on Saturday's Tornadoes
No trick, just a treat for today's Halloween weather! The October chill won't be too bad this...
Wesley's Halloween Monday First Alert Forecast