Mobile PD negotiating with man in standoff, shooting in front of Mobile Government Plaza

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is a heavy police presence in front of Mobile Government Plaza in downtown Mobile as the result of a shooting and a continuing standoff.

Police received a report after 10 a.m. indicating a person inside a car, a gray Honda, in front of the Plaza had suffered a gunshot wound. When emergency responders arrived to render assistance, a man inside the car held a gun to his own head and threatened to shoot himself, according to Mobile Police Cpl. Katrina Frazier.

Frazier said the MPD’s SWAT units and negotiators then responded.

Police said it is not known for certain if this person shot himself or was shot by someone else. Police said the situation is “contained” but advised citizens to stay away from the area.

Authorities appeared to be using a loudspeaker to attempt to communicate with the person inside the vehicle.

James Barber, chief of staff for the Mobile mayor’s office, told FOX10 News just after 12:30 p.m. that mental health professionals in a nearby armored vehicle have been able to establish communication with the armed man. He described the man as having been “mostly uncooperative.”

Barber said officers who initially responded noticed blood on the man inside the car and that they pulled back when he presented a firearm.

Police are directing people away from Government Plaza. Government Street is blocked to traffic by numerous law enforcement vehicles including tactical units. The Bankhead Tunnel is closed.

Mobile Fire-Rescue is also on the scene. FBI officials also have been observed on the scene.

The front doors to Government Plaza nearest the scene are closed. People were leaving the building from other exits.

Mobile Government Plaza houses both city and county courts, as well as city and county government. Activities inside the building have been disrupted, and the elevators that are at the front of the glass-clad structure have been shut down, according to people inside.

Law enforcement authorities respond to Mobile Government Plaza. (FOX10 News)

This view shows the gray Honda sedan in which a man with a gun was in a standoff with police outside Mobile Government Plaza. Authorities said the man threatened to shoot himself. (FOX10 News)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.