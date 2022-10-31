WLOX Careers
Kamara ‘not interested’ in playing anywhere but New Orleans

The Saints running back addressed trade rumors after his 3 TD performance in Sunday’s dominant win
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) stretches for a first down against Las Vegas...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) stretches for a first down against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the first half an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When it comes to trades, a team’s front office has the ultimate say.

But when it comes to making moves, Saints star running back Alvin Kamara made sure to let everyone know that he’s not planning to be anywhere but New Orleans after scoring three touchdowns against the Raiders in a dominant 24-0 shutout in the Dome on Sunday (Oct. 30).

“I’m not really interested in playing anywhere else,” Kamara said postgame.

The running back was addressing trade rumors that have recently crept up in the midst of the Saints’ struggling 2-5 start before Sunday’s win big win that helps them stay in the NFC South title hunt. Before kickoff Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network said that Kamara could be on the move if a trade partner is willing to give up, at minimum, a package similar to what the Panthers got for running back Christian McCaffery. It was also reported that Buffalo recently called about Kamara, a proposal that was “rebuffed” by the Saints.

READ MORE Report: Saints have not ruled out possibility of trading Alvin Kamara

The Saints strongly deny that Kamara is on the trade block.

The Saints are a team in flux, moving on from the Sean Payton era, and have several questions to answer moving forward. As for now, the men on the field, led by Kamara, still seem focused on the playoffs.

Kamara played like a man on a mission on Sunday, effective every time he touched the ball. He gained 62 yards rushing on 18 carries and hauled in 9 catches for 96 yards as a receiver.

READ MORE Alvin Kamara, resurgent defense power Saints to 24-0 victory over Raiders

Next up, the Saints will take on the Ravens on Monday Night Football on Fox 8.

