Harrison County woman charged with murder after man dies from his injuries

The charge against Edna Rivers was upgraded to second degree murder after Kendray Stallworth died from his injuries. She’s now being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million bond, pending her initial appearance.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A domestic dispute that turned into a shooting last week has now evolved into a murder investigation after the victim died from his injuries.

Kendray Stallworth, 35, showed up at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport Wednesday night suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators say he was shot at a home on Freemont Street during a domestic dispute with Edna Rivers, 39.

While Stallworth underwent surgery, Rivers was arrested and charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence. One day later, Stallworth passed away.

On Monday, after further investigation, the charge against Rivers was upgraded to second degree murder. She’s now being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million bond, pending her initial appearance.

