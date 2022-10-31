Great weather for trick-or-treating tonight

Happy Halloween! The rest of the evening will be mild and comfortable. We’ll drop into the 60s after the sunset, and the sky will be mostly clear. Eventually we’ll drop into the mid 50s by Tuesday morning.

More cloud cover is expected on Tuesday, but there will still be some sunshine peeking through the clouds. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We’ll warm up near 80 on Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine.

The humidity will be higher by Friday and Saturday. There’s a chance for isolated showers, but many of us will stay dry. We’ll stay warm in the upper 70s to low 80s.

