Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history

Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves will call a special session later this week regarding a $2.5 billion economic development project, the largest in Mississippi history.

Multiple House members earlier confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn sent a message early Monday morning preparing them for the special session.

According to Reeves, this will be the “biggest economic development project in MS history” and that it is “coming to [the] Golden Triangle.”

The project, according to Reeves, will bring 1,000 new jobs with a $93,000 average salary.

The special session will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

