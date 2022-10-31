WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Gautier Middle School students return to school after severe weather damages building

Classroom has a collapsed ceiling at Gautier Middle School after Saturday's storm.
Classroom has a collapsed ceiling at Gautier Middle School after Saturday's storm.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Middle School students returned to the school for the first time after Saturday’s storm caused damage.

According to Principal Christy Reimsnyder, when she walked in to assess the damage in the library, she didn’t think she would find much more.

“What looked like minor damage in the library increased as we verified each classroom, and we were just very thankful and grateful that this did not occur when we had our students here,” Reimsnyder said.

Straight-line winds caused a broken skylight window, a fallen tree, torn roof, and collapsed ceilings in two classrooms. Some of those classrooms are used as tornado shelters during drills.

“As a result of looking at the damage, we are going to have to go back and reassess our procedure for tornado drills because some of the classrooms that were damaged are what we call enclosed classrooms,” Reimnyder said.” “That’s where we do have our students stay put for tornado drill, so we are going to have to go back and reassess where we are going to put our students to ensure they’re safe as a result, if it’s a real thing.”

Superintendent Billy Ellzey arrived early to help guide students to their classrooms. Crews also arrived before sunrise to continue working on the damage. They also put barriers up to prevent students from getting hurt.

“We are just going to reroute our students to go up and around certain areas. It’s going to take them a little longer to travel, but I think with the support of my faculty and staff, they’ll be OK,” Reimsnyder said.

Reimsnyder hopes to get everything back to normal by next Monday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage, 10/29/2022
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois
National Weather Service survey reveals 3 tornadoes touched down in Jackson County
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars for the JSU football game
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
Mark Burns
OCSO: Former Shalimar-area tennis coach on the run since 2007 arrested in Massachusetts
A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County...
Victim identified in Vancleave officer-involved shooting

Latest News

When physicians are struggling with substance abuse issues, many can turn to their states...
Private Practice: Confidential drug and alcohol programs for physicians keep patients in the dark
A detailed investigation into paranormal stories and claims at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural...
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: A haunting at the Mary C.
A detailed investigation into paranormal stories and claims at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural...
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: A haunting at the Mary C.
The charge against Edna Rivers was upgraded to second degree murder after Kendray Stallworth...
Harrison County woman charged with murder after man dies from his injuries