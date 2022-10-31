AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD John Cohen
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - (AP) - Auburn University is finalizing a deal to hire Mississippi State University’s athletic director John Cohen to the same position for the SEC West rival school.
A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday that the school and Cohen were close to an agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not yet done.
Cohen is in his seventh year as athletic director at Mississippi State after a long career as a successful baseball coach.
