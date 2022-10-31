All lanes of Hwy 49 set to close Tuesday night for next phase of rail work

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Work on the railroad crossing just south of I-10 on Hwy 49 in Gulfport is moving ahead of schedule. That’s the word Monday morning from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

MDOT District Engineer Kelly Castleberry told WLOX News the road work part of the project will be completed sometime Tuesday. Once past the afternoon/evening rush hour, around 7 p.m., MDOT plans to close both north and southbound lanes of Hwy 49 so crews can install the rails across all eight lanes. That full closure is expected to last through Thursday.

Castleberry said MDOT is bringing in lights so the rail crews can work into the night. The goal is to reopen Hwy 49 to traffic sometime on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the intersection of CrossRoads Parkway and Three Rivers Road. The back ups are going the opposite direction of what they were last week when the north side of 49 was closed. pic.twitter.com/gqpbezOKTH — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 31, 2022

This is traffic heading south on Three Rivers. At times, It’s lined up nearly all the way to Dedeaux Rd. pic.twitter.com/NdcOUFnqZb — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 31, 2022

