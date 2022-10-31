WLOX Careers
All lanes of Hwy 49 set to close Tuesday night for next phase of rail work

MDOT District Engineer Castleberry said MDOT is bringing in lights so the rail crews can work...
MDOT District Engineer Castleberry said MDOT is bringing in lights so the rail crews can work into the night. The goal is to reopen Hwy 49 to traffic sometime on Thursday.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Work on the railroad crossing just south of I-10 on Hwy 49 in Gulfport is moving ahead of schedule. That’s the word Monday morning from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

MDOT District Engineer Kelly Castleberry told WLOX News the road work part of the project will be completed sometime Tuesday. Once past the afternoon/evening rush hour, around 7 p.m., MDOT plans to close both north and southbound lanes of Hwy 49 so crews can install the rails across all eight lanes. That full closure is expected to last through Thursday.

Castleberry said MDOT is bringing in lights so the rail crews can work into the night. The goal is to reopen Hwy 49 to traffic sometime on Thursday.

