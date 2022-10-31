WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

4 sickened at LAX after apparent gas leak, authorities say

LAX is shown on Monday. A terminal was cleared because of a hazardous material exposure.
LAX is shown on Monday. A terminal was cleared because of a hazardous material exposure.(Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A terminal at Los Angeles International Airport is being cleared after four workers were sickened Monday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

One person has been taken to the hospital, the fire department said.

Carbon dioxide was released in a utility room about 200 feet from the Terminal 8 baggage area, the fire department said in a news release.

Passengers were taken from Terminal 8 as a precautionary measure.

“A popping sound was heard, and the apparent release of carbon dioxide vapor took place,” LAFD said. Three of the workers were treated at scene for minor complaints.

The fourth worker, as a male in his 50′s, “was found pulseless and non-breathing inside the utility room,” and was treated by LAFD paramedics, the fire department said.

His condition was updated from grave to critical when he arrived at the hospital.

Only trace amounts of carbon dioxide remain within the utility room, and LAFD responders said they are using “portable fans to further ventilate the immediate area to outside air.”

Once fire crews determine the area is safe, passengers will be allowed back into the terminal, the airport said.

Passengers were told to monitor the airport’s social media for flight updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage, 10/29/2022
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois
National Weather Service survey reveals 3 tornadoes touched down in Jackson County
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars for the JSU football game
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
Mark Burns
OCSO: Former Shalimar-area tennis coach on the run since 2007 arrested in Massachusetts
A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County...
Victim identified in Vancleave officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Tons of spooky events are happening all over the coast this weekend.
Happy Halloween! Here’s a look at what’s happening tonight...
The shooting happened Sunday around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue in Gulfport.
Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv
FILE - Tim Roth, left, and his son Cormac Roth appear at the premiere of the film "Bergman...
Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth’s son, dies at 25