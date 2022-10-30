WLOX Careers
Pass Christian woman shares her extravagant Halloween decorations

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - You’ve seen plenty of spooky outdoor decorations for Halloween, but have you ever walked into a house completely decorated on the inside?

Pass Christian resident Suzan Bramlett goes all out for the holiday.

“I hide in the yard and jump out at everybody. I even had kids lay down in the street and refuse to come up to the house,” Bramlett said.

Since Hurricane Katrina, Bramlett said she vowed to always celebrate Halloween.

“I’ve always loved Halloween, but I really got into it after Katrina when I lost everything. I decided I am really going to enjoy my holiday,” Bramlett said.

Bramlett is an artist. Several of the decorations in her home were handmade.

“I love my tortured pumpkins because I made those out of paper and a beach ball, and I also love my dinnerware because it’s something I can hand down to my grandkids. They are already fighting for who’s getting what,” Bramlett said.

Bramlett told WLOX she likes that the holiday brings people together and will continue to share the Halloween spirit with others.

