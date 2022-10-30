WLOX Careers
National Weather Service survey reveals 3 tornadoes touched down in Jackson County

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - A service conducted by the National Weather Service reveals that three EF-1 tornadoes made landfall throughout Jackson County during Saturday afternoon.

According to the survey, the first tornado touched down in Moss Point near Grieson Street and Highway 63 at 3:20 p.m. It then crossed Highway 63 and Marvin Avenue, moving northeast and northward over the marsh of the Escatawpa River and crossing Elder Ferry Road, where snapped tree trunks could be found. The tornado then crossed I-10, damaging a road sign and causing an 18-wheeler to overturn on I-10 westbound near Highway 63. It then lifted shortly after at 3:27 p.m.

In Vancleave, a second tornado touched down at 3:28 p.m. and snapped numerous small branches on trees near the intersection of River Place Drive and River Walk Drive. It then moved northwest, snapping two oak trees as it crossed River Bluffs Drive. The most concentrated area of damage could be observed near the east end of Polly Lake Road, where several pine trees were snapped. Damage was also caused to a home near the end of the road; small structures outside of the home were tossed. The tornado then made its way across Wade-Vancleave Road before pivoting northward and lifted as it approached the intersection of Old River Road and Moungers Road at 3:32 p.m.

The final tornado touched down at 5:27 p.m. at soccer fields at Lum Cumbest Park in Big Point, where it bent freestanding metal light poles. It made its way north into the Park Ridge Estates Community, where it broke branches and snapped several trees. It progressed northward into an open field before lifting just one minute later at 5:28 p.m.

Surveys conducted at Gautier Middle School and Neco’s in Pass Christian were deemed straight line wind damage as there weren’t enough indicators to confirm a tornado.

