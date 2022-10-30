Homicide Hurtzz annual program helps families of homicide victims

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sylvia Washington’s vision is that more play means and less violence.

“If we bring more families together, then a lot of the homicides will stop,” she said.”

And she’s seen too many of those, just in her own family.

“I have two husbands deceased,” she said. “One was murdered in 2008, his case is still a cold case. And my second husband was murdered in 2014.”

In helping others with an event called “Bubble Release” through her Homicide Hurtzz organization, she’s also helping herself.

“This is my outlet,” she said. “This is actually my therapy.”

The goal of her organization is clear.

“After the funeral services and everything is over with, everybody seems to forget about us,” Washington said. “So, I try to do family events that we can bring families together, especially homicide victims’ families.”

Washington has sponsored this annual event for three years and has operated her organization for about seven - without any financial assistance.

It’s the first time she changed to releasing bubbles rather than balloons.

But the somberness of the occasion is never far away...and neither are those who are physically no longer with us.

“I want the homicide victims to know, even though they might not hear us - they’re here with us in spirit - that they are never forgotten.”

Today’s “Bubble Release,” was in memory of Jaheim McMillan, who was shot and killed by Gulfport Police on Oct. 6.

