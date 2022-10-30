Cool and calm tonight. Beautiful on Halloween.

It’s been a beautiful Sunday, and the rest of the night will be nice. We’ll cool down into the mid to upper 50s by Monday morning. The sky will stay clear.

Our Halloween forecast has more tricks than treats! We’ll see plenty of sunshine, and highs will be in the mid 70s. Trick-or-treating will be in really good shape. Temperatures will cool down into the 60s that evening, and we’ll stay dry.

There’s a small chance for isolated showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, but many of us will remain dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday and Friday will remain dry and warm. We’ll stay in the upper 70s.

