TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 W before MS 63 / East Moss Point EX 69

I-10 before MS 63 / East Moss Point EX 69
I-10 before MS 63 / East Moss Point EX 69(MDOT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes of I-10 westbound at Highway 63 are blocked following an accident involving an 18-wheeler.

Delays are expected to last through at least 5:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible and use caution when driving in slick conditions.

Visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information from MDOTtraffic.com on your mobile device.

