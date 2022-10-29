WLOX Careers
Storm damage in northwestern Harrison County leaves several without power

STORM CLOUDS(MGN Online)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are asking motorists to tread with caution in northwestern Harrison County as crews begin repairing storm damage.

According to the Coast Electric Power Association’s outage map, 61 customers have been affected by the damages as of 2:36 p.m.

To stay updated on incoming severe weather, download the WLOX First Alert Weather app, visit our website’s weather radar and keep an eye out for livestreams on our Facebook page.

