WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Showers and storms likely today

Showers and storms likely today. Few storms could be strong/severe.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve got a good chance for some rain today. A few showers are possible this morning, but showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. While the overall severe weather risk is low, a few storms today could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, or an isolated tornado. These storms will move slowly, and that could lead to localized flooding. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Most of the rain will exit after midnight, and a few clouds will linger. We’ll cool down into the upper 50s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be dry, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll be in the low to mid 70s.

Halloween will give us more treats than tricks! It’s going to be a nice day with highs in the mid 70s. Trick-or-treating looks good to go with temperatures in the 60s that evening. A few isolated showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County...
One man dead following officer involved shooting in Vancleave
The house was built in 1929 featuring classic architecture and it still has the original tile...
Owner working to save historic Biloxi home facing “Demolition by Neglect”
Mississippi Today published photos obtained from the Department of Health showing marijuana...
Mississippi marijuana grower ordered to destroy plants, make improvements
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87

Latest News

Showers and storms likely today. Few storms could be strong/severe.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Strong to possibly severe storms Saturday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Showers and storms Saturday
Eric's First Alert Forecast 10.28.22
Stormy at times Saturday, a few could be strong to severe