Showers and storms likely today

We’ve got a good chance for some rain today. A few showers are possible this morning, but showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. While the overall severe weather risk is low, a few storms today could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, or an isolated tornado. These storms will move slowly, and that could lead to localized flooding. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Most of the rain will exit after midnight, and a few clouds will linger. We’ll cool down into the upper 50s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be dry, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll be in the low to mid 70s.

Halloween will give us more treats than tricks! It’s going to be a nice day with highs in the mid 70s. Trick-or-treating looks good to go with temperatures in the 60s that evening. A few isolated showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

