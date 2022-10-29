WLOX Careers
Increment weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian

Storm damage, 10/29/2022
Storm damage, 10/29/2022(submitted)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian.

At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.

At 3:22 p.m., a tornado formed in the marshes of the Escatawpa River and moved north, crossing I-10 and causing an 18-wheeler to overturn at I-10 westbound before Highway 63.

I-10 before MS 63 / East Moss Point EX 69
I-10 before MS 63 / East Moss Point EX 69(WLOX)

At 3:45 p.m. in Vancleave, officials report that several trees, outbuildings and a home were damaged on Polly Lake Road. Trees that fell across the road were cleared.

At 4:42 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a funnel cloud forming above Polk Town Road and moving northeast.

North Pass Christian was also left damaged following heavy winds near Neco’s Market.

North Pass Christian
North Pass Christian(Veronica)

Reports of a waterspout moving onshore in Pascagoula were also received, but have not been confirmed.

George, Stone, Harrison and Jackson County remain under Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

For live updates, make sure to keep an eye out for streams on our Facebook and download the WLOX First Alert Weather App to get the latest information.

