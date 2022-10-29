WLOX Careers
Coast volunteers return following hurricane relief efforts

For some of the Scarlet Pearl employees who participated, it was their first time traveling with Mississippi Disaster and Conservation Corps.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Serving is an understatement. For Hurricane Ian relief volunteers from the coast, it’s a calling.

“When you help that person and they give you a hug, you know deep down that you made an impact, even though you don’t even realize that you did it,” said Mississippi Disaster and Conservation Corps founder Jourdan Hartshorn.

Hartshorn arrived back from Florida after several days of hurricane cleanup efforts. He was joined by several of his co-workers from Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.

“Just for the little bit of time that we were there made a huge impact,” he said.

The non-profit “Just the Crumbs” also pitched in to help those in need following the mess Mother Nature left behind. They served more than 1,200 meals per day.

“When we first get there, we focus on first responders who have been there many hours,” said Divine Grace Baptist Church pastor Mike Angus. “We try to refresh them. As soon as we get established, we go out and feed the community.”

Hartshorn did his part to pay it forward. He remembers receiving support following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“Now it’s our time to pay back,” he added. “At the end of the day, when we get hit by a hurricane, guess who’s coming? Them.”

