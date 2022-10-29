WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a dredging operation to assist with vessels traveling down the low Mississippi River.

They are temporarily closing navigation near Rosedale through October 29. While it’s closed, the corps will work to clear the channel.

Additional closures may be needed to complete the work depending on the dredge progress.

This is the lowest the river has been at the Vicksburg gauge since 2012 when it reached one foot. It is the sixth time since the year 2000 that Vicksburg has reached stages below 1.5 feet.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County...
One man dead following officer involved shooting in Vancleave
The house was built in 1929 featuring classic architecture and it still has the original tile...
Owner working to save historic Biloxi home facing “Demolition by Neglect”
Mississippi Today published photos obtained from the Department of Health showing marijuana...
Mississippi marijuana grower ordered to destroy plants, make improvements
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87

Latest News

Showers and storms likely today. Few storms could be strong/severe.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Ian
Coast volunteers return following hurricane relief efforts
Multiple agencies to provide crowd, traffic control for possible record JSU crowd Saturday
Multiple agencies to provide crowd, traffic control for possible record JSU crowd Saturday
A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County...
One man dead following officer involved shooting in Vancleave