WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood

A deputy is pictured with a large boa constrictor caught in a St. Lucie County neighborhood on...
A deputy is pictured with a large boa constrictor caught in a St. Lucie County neighborhood on Friday.(Source: St. Lucie County Sheriff's office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials.

And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this.

A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St. Lucie County neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that a deputy wrangled the 75-pound snake with help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

There’s no word on what will happen to the boa.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County...
Victim identified in Vancleave officer-involved shooting
The house was built in 1929 featuring classic architecture and it still has the original tile...
Owner working to save historic Biloxi home facing “Demolition by Neglect”
Mississippi Today published photos obtained from the Department of Health showing marijuana...
Mississippi marijuana grower ordered to destroy plants, make improvements
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87

Latest News

Courts have decided a city ordinance that prescribed a dress code for businesses was out of line.
Bikini baristas win court battle over dress code
Russia is targeting critical Ukrainian infrastructure.
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, leaving ‘scores’ dead
Crime scene tape is scene near the San Francisco home of Paul and Nancy Pelosi on Friday, where...
Paul Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats