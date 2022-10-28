Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hancock’s Jenna Garriga

Kiln, Miss. (WLOX) - Whether she is raining threes on the basketball court or maintaining her nearly 4.7 GPA in the classroom, Jenna Garriga’s work ethic is second to none. After suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus which ended her junior season, Garriga developed a new perspective for her senior year.

“My identity is not in basketball or my academic success. I’m a child of God and that’s my identity,” said Garriga. “Coming back into the game, I’m not really worried about my injury because I know my perspective is fresh and I’m just ready to play. I’m excited. I’ve got fresh legs, my injured one is healed, and I just really want to enjoy it this year.”

Jenna has been playing the game of basketball since she was five years old. With both of her parents involved in the coaching ranks, she looks to them for help to improve her skills on the court.

“I grew up with the game, so I think I know it pretty well. They always are there to back me up and support me and I get coaching all the time. They encourage me too. I am really thankful for them.”

Like Garriga’s athletic success, her passion in the classroom comes from her parents as well. Her mother is a mathematics professor at William Carey University which has helped formulate an idea for her career path.

“I know I want to be in the STEM field,” she said. “I haven’t decided which area I want to go into, but I definitely want to do STEM field wherever that leads me.”

As every student athlete knows, it’s not easy to excel in the classroom while also excelling in your sport. The trick for Jenna, rely on the support around her.

“I’m able to have success because I have a huge support system backing me up and my teammates always encourage me. They never fail me. When I bring a level of intensity, they match it. Some days if I’m slacking in that area, they tell to pick it up. The environment is something beyond explanation.”

