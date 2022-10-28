WLOX Careers
Saints’ Thomas, Landry and Lattimore ruled out of Sunday’s game against Raiders

Michael Thomas will miss his fifth game for the Saints on Sunday.
Michael Thomas will miss his fifth game for the Saints on Sunday.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will be without two of his top wide receivers again Sunday (Oct. 30), as both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have been ruled out for the game against the Raiders.

Thomas is dealing with a foot injury. This will be the fifth game Thomas will miss for the Black and Gold.

Landry is dealing with ankle injury. The former LSU Tiger will be missing his fourth game of the season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Marshon Lattimore is out on Sunday. The cornerback is dealing with an abdomen injury.

The Saints (2-5) and Raiders (2-4) kick off Sunday at noon. The Fox 8 Tailgate show starts at 10 a.m. on Fox 8.

