Rouses Markets to open new store in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - In the spring of 2023, groundbreaking will begin for the construction of a new 40,000-square-foot Rouses Market in Picayune.

A press release on Friday states that CEO Donny Rouse has agreed to purchase the River Ridge Shopping Center, which is located at the corner of I-59 and Highway 43 North.

“We are very proud that Rouses Markets saw the value in locating in Picayune,” said Mayor Jim Luke. “My administration and I have been working toward this for a long time.

“We are thrilled that Rouses Markets is playing a part in moving Picayune forward,” said Rouse.

Officials aim to open the store by 2024. The Picayune location will be the company’s fourth store in Mississippi and employ around 200 people.

