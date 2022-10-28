Owner working to save historic Biloxi home facing “Demolition by Neglect”

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The future is uncertain for one of Biloxi’s oldest homes with a beach view.

Neighbors of the property in Edgewater Estates want something done about the house that’s suffered years of neglect while the owner is hopeful the historic home will be saved.

The house was built in 1929 featuring classic architecture, and it still has the original tile roof. Sharon Myers first called it home in 1987.

“I still love the home a lot,” said Myers.

A closer look shows the years taking a toll. Myers moved out nearly a decade ago following a fire, and the home has been vacant since. With neighbors complaining the house is a blighted property, the city is now stepping in.

“When a house is in a state of disrepair as this one is with roof problems, the leaking continues to go through the roof and create damage on the inside, the ordinance refers to that as demolition by neglect,” said Jerry Creel, Biloxi Community Development Director.

Despite the word demolition being used, Creel says steps are in place to save the home. A hearing is scheduled for November 10 for Biloxi’s Architectural Review Commission to consider making structural repairs to the house. The home owner would be responsible for the costs to the city.

“Our intention is not to go tear down any historical homes in Biloxi,” said Creel.

Myers still has the option to move forward with making the repairs herself and she wants to see the house return to livable condition.

“Since we lost so much to Hurricane Katrina particularly old unique property, no matter what my involvement is in the property the building itself should be saved because it is a remarkable piece of property this far south that survived Katrina,” said Myers.

With city action looming Myers has pulled a work permit for the property and says she’s searching for contractors to begin repairs.

“I hope to move back in it sooner rather than later,” said Myers.

Following the hearing on November 10, the Biloxi City Council will ultimately make the decision on what happens with the property.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.