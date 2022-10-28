WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Multiple agencies to provide crowd, traffic control for possible record JSU crowd Saturday

ESPN College Gameday’s early start means traffic issues will likely last much longer
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies met Friday to continue planning efforts for Saturday’s Jackson State-Southern University game, made more logistically challenging from ESPN’s College Gameday and upwards of 80,000 people who could attend the all-day event.

The efforts, led by JSU Police Chief Herman Horton, will also involve heavy participation from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, including the state’s highway patrol and Capitol Police Department.

“I’m just thankful as I look around this room, the number of law enforcement professionals that are here to show support, not just for Jackson State, this is about the city of Jackson, Hinds County, and also the state of Mississippi,” Horton said.

Last week’s JSU homecoming game went off with only minor incidents, according to Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey, who also helped supplement efforts there.

JSU’s stadium is inside the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

“Anytime you’re dealing with these types of events, manpower is crucial. And on a normal game day event, we don’t throw as many officers out there for - we just have the manpower to do that. Now we do try to do our best on every game to make sure that the inside is secure the best it can be, make sure that we’re there, our presence is there to make sure traffic is flowing,” Luckey said.

Still, he plans to contribute nearly a dozen officers on Saturday, not counting a complement of plainclothes officers who will also be on site.

ESPN College Gameday begins at 8 a.m., and officials are expecting heavy traffic in the hours before, during, and even after the game’s 1 p.m. kickoff.

Some residents have expressed concern that hospitals could be impacted by the sporadic parking that comes with a sellout crowd.

Luckey said that will not happen.

“We’re gonna make sure that we have enough officer presence out there to make sure that they’re not blocking any kind of entrances and make sure that if there is some sort of traffic jam going on, we notice that ahead of time and try to clear that up,” he said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Rose Marie Levandoski
Cold Case: WLOX revisits the Rose Marie Levandoski disappearance, murder
The house was built in 1929 featuring classic architecture and it still has the original tile...
Owner working to save historic Biloxi home facing “Demolition by Neglect”
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say

Latest News

A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County...
One man dead following officer involved shooting in Vancleave
Leaders say they have been concerned for years now about declining enrollment at the Gulf Park...
Declining enrollment at USM’s Coast campus causes concern
USM officials say they have made significant investments recently on the campus.
Leaders react to declining USM Gulf Coast Campus enrollment
Hugh Keeton joins us from one of many Trunk or Treats happening this weekend.
LIVE: Ocean Springs begins the Halloween festivities