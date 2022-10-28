WLOX Careers
Miss. Center for Justice petitions U.S. Supreme Court to overturn lifetime voting ban for ex-felons

Election manager Gail Davis cuts out the "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers to present the...
Election manager Gail Davis cuts out the "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers to present the voters at the polling precinct in Bolton, Miss., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, as voters statewide participate in the mid-term federal Congressional Primaries. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Center for Justice is filing a petition, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a portion of the state’s constitution that permanently bans people convicted of certain felonies from voting.

The non-profit, public interest law firm believes people who have paid their debt to society should not be permanently banned.

“At a time when our state and nation are struggling with the vestiges of a history of racism, it is important that the United States Supreme Court step in to address this remaining vestige of the malicious 1890 plan to prevent an entire race of people from voting in Mississippi,” said Rob McDuff of the Impact Litigation Project at the Mississippi Center for Justice.

The “felon disfranchisement measure” bars anyone from voting who was convicted of certain crimes that the framers of the 1890 state constitution said Black Mississippians were more prone to commit.

MCG said one of several voting provisions in the 1890 Constitution was designed to take the vote away from Black citizens who had obtained it during the Reconstruction period after the abolition of slavery and the end of the Civil War.

This petition marks the newest chapter in MCJ’s five-year-old lawsuit.

