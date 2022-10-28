WLOX Careers
Jackson County District 4 finding success in trash for fines program

The project started this year and officials say it’s making a big difference.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve got a misdemeanor traffic fine in Jackson County’s District 4, you’ve got an option: you can pick up trash instead.

The project started this year and officials say it’s making a big difference.

And it wasn’t a pretty picture.

“We just noticed an enormous amount of trash, more than what we had seen before, was starting to build up on the roadways, and we really just started thinking about things we could do to make it better,” said Jackson County District 4 supervisor Troy Ross.

And they had an idea.

Led by Ross, the trash for fines program in district 4 started about nine months ago.

“I talked to our constable Kerry Fountain and we talked with the judge, Danny Guice, district 4 justice court judge,” he said. “We all agreed we could do a volunteer program.”

So far, 10 volunteers have agreed to the program, and about 500 bags of trash have been picked up. The service time depends on the amount of fine.

“They could have two or three hours up to 300 hours, depending on what it was that they did,” Ross added.

Austin Richardson began working off his 20-hour community service about two months ago. It was a significant fine for an 18-year-old still in school.

“Probably about $500 of community service,” he said. “So, I said, ‘I’ll do that.’ They gave me three months to complete it. So, it’s pretty good.”

During his service time, he’s picked up about 10 bags of trash.

“I’m pretty surprised that people throw this much trash on the side of the road,” he said. “Just throw it away in a trash can. It’s easier.”

And he’s had some time to think. A simple fine, he said, may not be the best lesson.

“Yeah, it’s taught me. I don’t want to do it again,” Richardson said. “I think it’s a pretty good idea to give somebody a second chance instead of just making them pay it.”

It’s a program Ross wants to see take off in the county and beyond.

“Well, we just hope we can go to them,” he said. “We show them the success we had, and they’ll just want to jump on board and do this program too. And this doesn’t need to be a Jackson County thing. Hopefully, this will be a Coast thing.”

Ross said this program complements what the county workers already do.

The volunteer effort is to help with fines. It doesn’t expunge the record.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

