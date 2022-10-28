WLOX Careers
Friday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Cloudier today and not as crisp. Highs will be in the 70s. Probably no rain this morning. But, can’t rule out a few isolated showers after noon. For tonight, hit-or-miss showers will be possible overnight with mild lows in the 60s. For tomorrow, rain showers will likely occur on and off throughout the day along with some scattered thunderstorms. Flooding rain and damaging thunderstorms will be possible, especially after noon. For tomorrow night, some showers and thunderstorms may continue especially before midnight. And then the weather should quiet down gradually by Sunday morning. Fortunately, it should be dry for the rest of Sunday and Halloween Monday.

