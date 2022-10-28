Firefighters warn about fire danger

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Firefighters are advising people to take precautions when starting fires due to South Mississippi moderate drought.

South Mississippi is in the midst of a moderate drought because of the lack of rainfall. Harrison County Fire Chief, Pat Sullivan said people shouldn’t let their guard down, when starting a fire in dry weather conditions.

“Don’t start burning in the afternoon, thinking, well it’s not windy here where I’m standing and that’s ok right this minute because half an hour later and I have them telling me that all the time. Have an hour later, the wind picks up and it gets out of control,” Sullivan said.

The low humidity and strong winds can cause a small fire to get out of control. According to Sullivan, the rain that we do get isn’t sufficient to release the threat of more fires happening due to the dry weather.

“We need some sustained rainfall that’s a steady, slow rain that we can wet the ground fairly decently. What happens is we may get some small rain that comes through. It could even be a pretty good rain for a few minutes but then it absorbs it all and goes back to being really dry conditions,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan warns people to be careful when starting a fire and have water near you to put it out quickly if needed.

