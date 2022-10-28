WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Firefighters warn about fire danger

Harrison County Firefighters warn people of the fire dangers during a drought.
Harrison County Firefighters warn people of the fire dangers during a drought.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Firefighters are advising people to take precautions when starting fires due to South Mississippi moderate drought.

South Mississippi is in the midst of a moderate drought because of the lack of rainfall. Harrison County Fire Chief, Pat Sullivan said people shouldn’t let their guard down, when starting a fire in dry weather conditions.

“Don’t start burning in the afternoon, thinking, well it’s not windy here where I’m standing and that’s ok right this minute because half an hour later and I have them telling me that all the time. Have an hour later, the wind picks up and it gets out of control,” Sullivan said.

The low humidity and strong winds can cause a small fire to get out of control. According to Sullivan, the rain that we do get isn’t sufficient to release the threat of more fires happening due to the dry weather.

“We need some sustained rainfall that’s a steady, slow rain that we can wet the ground fairly decently. What happens is we may get some small rain that comes through. It could even be a pretty good rain for a few minutes but then it absorbs it all and goes back to being really dry conditions,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan warns people to be careful when starting a fire and have water near you to put it out quickly if needed.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Rose Marie Levandoski
Cold Case: WLOX revisits the Rose Marie Levandoski disappearance, murder
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Tons of spooky events are happening all over the coast this weekend.
Happy Halloween! Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend...
On today's 'In Their Shoes,' we celebrate National First Responders Day with an AMR paramedic...
In Their Shoes: Making a difference, saving lives with an AMR paramedic
On today's 'In Their Shoes,' we celebrate National First Responders Day with an AMR paramedic...
In Their Shoes: Making a difference, saving lives with an AMR paramedic
Nicole Hopkins tells us all about the mission behind Hurley Huddle's event Saturday, which aims...
Hurley Huddle partners with MS Songwriter Alliance for breast cancer giveback event